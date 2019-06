LaVerne Pokornik

CEDAR LAKE, IN - LaVerne Pokornik, 86, of Cedar Lake, Indiana and Mineral Springs, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Moody Room of the Oaks Building at Cedar Lake Ministries. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cedar Lake Ministries.