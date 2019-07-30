LaVerne Pruznak

HIGHLAND, IN -

LaVerne Pruznak, 98, of Highland, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl (late John) Steinhauer, Marilynne (Shon) Ciric and Patrice Salinas. Grandchildren, Jason (Corrin) Steinhauer, Samantha (George) Kouros, Raul (Lindsey) Salinas, Steve (Angie) Ciric, Amanda (Pierre Antoine) Rigaux, and Peter Ciric. She has seven Great Grandchildren, Maya, Drake, Zoe, Stella, Bronson, Harper and Eleanora. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Steve Pruznak.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster IN. Funeral service will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME. Burial at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

LaVerne was a Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Post 369. She retired from Indiana Internal Revenue Department. She served as an East Chicago Republican precinct committee woman for twenty five years. Memorials may be given to Share Foundation in her memory. www.kishfuneralhome.net