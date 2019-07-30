LaVerne Pruznak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Pruznak.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LaVerne Pruznak

HIGHLAND, IN -

LaVerne Pruznak, 98, of Highland, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl (late John) Steinhauer, Marilynne (Shon) Ciric and Patrice Salinas. Grandchildren, Jason (Corrin) Steinhauer, Samantha (George) Kouros, Raul (Lindsey) Salinas, Steve (Angie) Ciric, Amanda (Pierre Antoine) Rigaux, and Peter Ciric. She has seven Great Grandchildren, Maya, Drake, Zoe, Stella, Bronson, Harper and Eleanora. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Steve Pruznak.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster IN. Funeral service will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME. Burial at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

LaVerne was a Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Post 369. She retired from Indiana Internal Revenue Department. She served as an East Chicago Republican precinct committee woman for twenty five years. Memorials may be given to Share Foundation in her memory. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.