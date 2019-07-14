LaVon Adell (Budd) Tanasijevich

HAMMOND, IN - LaVon Adell (Budd) Tanasijevich, 91 (7/2/1928), of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was married to her husband (late Rudolph) of 60 years, and is survived by her sons George (Georgia Kolettis) and Rudolph Chris (Shannon Docherty), her six (Tanasijevich) grandchildren Hayley, Morgan, John, Dylan, Celsea and Christina, her sisters Marlene Dessauer and Myra Pennick, sister-in-law Ruth Swanson (late John Swanson), her nephews John Robert Swanson (Janet Meyer), David Ira Rarick, Steven Michael Rarick and John Dessauer, her nieces Paula Swanson (Julian Harr), Mary Georgina Swanson (Denis Roarty) and Judith Ann Rarick, her grandnieces Moya, Jane and Clare Roarty and her cousin Mildred Beconovich (late Dr. Robert).

LaVon grew up in Hammond, and attended Kenwood School, Hammond High School, and attended classes at Northwestern University (Chicago Campus). She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Chicago for ten years prior to becoming a mom and homemaker. Her husband and two sons were her main priority in life. She spoiled them constantly with her love, devotion, attention and cooking. She was affectionately known and loved as "Mrs. T" to all George's and Rudy Chris' friends.

No funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in LaVon's name to the (Alzheimer.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net