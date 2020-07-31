LaVonne A. Foss

BROOK/HAMMOND, IN - LaVonne A. Foss, age 96, of Brook, formerly of Hammond, entered into the gates of heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She is survived her two daughters: Linda (David) Bogue of Brook and Phyllis (Edward) Jones of Bethel, OH; three grandchildren: Cyndi (Joe) Vojvoda of Minooka, IL, Keltia Petrosky of Cincinnati, OH and Tim (Vanessa) Bogue of St. Joseph MI; ten great-grandchildren: Michaela, Greg, Dylan and Amber Bogue; Jennifer and Joey Vojvoda, Hayden Petroskey, Julie Ann, Jenna and Lucas McClure; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Gordon in 1973; daughter, Yvonne Foss, son, Kenneth Foss; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services were private from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

LaVonne was born and raised in Brady, Nebraska and moved to the Hessville area in 1946. She was a faithful member of Hessville Baptist Church.

LaVonne has worked as a cashier at Ray's Pharmacy and later at Lindy's Ace Hardware. She most enjoyed raising her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

