Lavonne "Dee" Sliwinski

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Lavonne "Dee" Sliwinski, age 69, passed in her sleep on July 22, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. A resident of Northwest Indiana, Dee worked at ANCO (the Anderson Company) in Valparaiso and Michigan City over 25 years where she made many lifetime friends.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Marsha (Shawn) Wills and granddaughter Megan Sliwinski; sisters Marie Jurcin and Lois (Charles) Boozer; brother Richard McKinlay; step-mother Charlotte Bennett and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Mark B. Sliwinski; son of 37 years, Larry M. Sliwinski; parents LaVon and Virginia McKinlay; and weeks earlier, sister Mary McKinlay.

A Celebration of Life will be held the evening of September 13, 2019, which would have been her 70th birthday she was so looking forward to. We will honor the joy Dee brought to life rather than the sadness of our sudden loss. Specific details of the evening, including a brief ceremony, will be shared once finalized. Dee's incredible compassion, kindness, smiles, willingness to please, her love of Christmas time, the yearly singing of the birthday song and her unconditional love will be deeply missed and forever cherished.