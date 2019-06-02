Lawrence A. "Larry" Lashbrook, Jr.

Lawrence A. "Larry" Lashbrook, Jr., 75, beloved husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, Larry passed peacefully at home on May 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida (Meyer) Lashbrook, and Lawrence A. Lashbrook, Sr.; brothers, Jack and Bob Lashbrook; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Jim Springsteen. He leaves behind his wife of fifty-one years, Theresa (Kras) Lashbrook; children, April Lashbrook, Angela (Kevin) Baehr, Amanda Broggi, and Joseph (Stephanie) Lashbrook; grandchildren, Julia Lashbrook, Alora, Zachary, Benjamin, and Zoey Baehr, Emma Broggi, and Julian and Judith Lashbrook; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was the owner of ASAP's Offset, and his humor, spirit, love and honor will be greatly missed.

Cremation will precede Memorial Visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in his honor to Franciscan Hospice of Lafayette, 1415 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN 47904. www.sheetsfuneral.com