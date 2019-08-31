Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Alexander Hurley, Jr.,

MARTIN, GA - Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Alexander Hurley, Jr., age 88, of Martin, GA, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his home. Born April 21, 1931, in Chicago Heights, IL, he was a son of the late Lawrence A. Hurley, Sr. and Helen Mroz Hurley. Mr. Hurley retired from Ford Motor Company as a supervisor in the Ford Stamping Plant and attended Concord Community Church. He was a 1949 graduate of Hammond Tech and was a Staff Sergeant with the United States Air Force Veteran from 1951-1955, having served in the Korean Conflict. Family members include his sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Mary Hurley of Armstrong, IL and Joe and Kim Hurley of Schererville, IN; a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Trace Embry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Dick Faulkner, Sharon and Don Gerry, and Karen and Tom Murray; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Lois Hurley and David and Barbara Hurley; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Greer Hurley and a grandson, Asa Caleb Embry.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary. Military Honors will be provided by United States Air Force. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.