Lawrence C. "Larry" Kilinski (1936 - 2019)
  • "Rest in peace Larry.. I will miss that great smile."
    - Jamie Rodriguez
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss. May..."
  • "Rest in peace, ypor job on earth is completed........Semper..."
    - robert sandmeyer
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Lawrence C. Kilinski "Larry"

GRIFFITH, IN - Lawrence C. Kilinski "Larry" age 83 of Griffith, passed away September 16, 2019. He is survived by three children Dr. Lawrence Kilinski Jr, Kimberly (Tim) Studniarz, Michael (Lisa) Kilinski; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 48-1/2 years Nancy, parents Casey and Bernice, daughter-in-law Kim.

Funeral services will held Monday September 23, 2019, 10:30 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday September 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Larry served three years in the Marines as a corporal, graduated from Griffith H. S. class of 1954, retired after 47 years from the Tin Mill at US Steel/LTV Steel Co. He was an avid bowler at Olympia Bowling Alley, he was a diehard cubs and bears fan, a regular at the Corner Cafe in Griffith, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hospice of Calumet Area or The Humane Society of NWI. www.kuiperfh.com


Published in The Times on Sept. 21, 2019
