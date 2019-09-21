Lawrence C. Kilinski "Larry"

GRIFFITH, IN - Lawrence C. Kilinski "Larry" age 83 of Griffith, passed away September 16, 2019. He is survived by three children Dr. Lawrence Kilinski Jr, Kimberly (Tim) Studniarz, Michael (Lisa) Kilinski; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 48-1/2 years Nancy, parents Casey and Bernice, daughter-in-law Kim.

Funeral services will held Monday September 23, 2019, 10:30 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday September 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Larry served three years in the Marines as a corporal, graduated from Griffith H. S. class of 1954, retired after 47 years from the Tin Mill at US Steel/LTV Steel Co. He was an avid bowler at Olympia Bowling Alley, he was a diehard cubs and bears fan, a regular at the Corner Cafe in Griffith, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hospice of Calumet Area or The Humane Society of NWI. www.kuiperfh.com