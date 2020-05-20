Lawrence D. Watson
1939 - 2020
Lawrence D. Watson Cedar Lake, IN Lawrence D. Watson, 80, of Cedar Lake, passed away May 17, 2020. He is survived by his son, Bill (Jan) Watson; daughter, Bobbie Jo (Greg) Keller; grandchildren, Angel Cummings, Peggy Henderson, Mark (Lindsey Alexander) Keller, Travis (Ruthie) Keller; and seven great-grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Cheron K. Watson; and daughter, Cheryl L. Watson. Larry was a retired ironworker after 57 years of service. He was a loving, outgoing, humorous, and generous man. Larry loved to fish and hunt. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Per Larry's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to BURDAN FUNERAL HOME. www.burdanfuneralhome.com

