Lawrence (Larry) David Daum

LaPORTE, IN - Larry was a U.S. Navy Veteran E-5 MM2 and was aboard the USS America CV 66 during the Vietnam era and the Cuban missile crisis.

He was a servant of God and he is now at rest with Christ our Lord and Savior. He is survived by his brother Donald Daum (Peggy) of Indiana and their three adult children Debra Bailey (Jim) of Florida, Donna Schatte (Billy) of Indiana, Susan Telemague (Pierre) of California, Dick Daum (Patsy) of Ohio, and sister Trillis Vaughan of Texas.

He is also survived by his adult children Shelley Elam of North Carolina, Dianne Larson (Bill) of Florida, Ricky Daum of Indiana, Mike Daum of Arizona and Amanda Loggins (Randy) of Arkansas along with his surviving adult grandchildren Sarah Larson of Florida, Heather Elam of North Carolina , Michael Babker of Minnesota and Justin Babker of Florida.

He was a Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawk fan along with Notre Dame Football, Indiana University Basketball and LOVED doing crossword puzzles, old westerns and reading.

Rest in Peace until we all meet again!