Lawrence E. Jajowka

CROWN POINT, IN - Lawrence "Larry" E. Jajowka, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy Jajowka, nee Bohlsen. Loving father of Ray (Michelle) Jajowka, Scott (Tara) Jajowka, and Lauren (Aaron) Govert. Dear grandfather of Kyrstin, Amber, Jordan, Jenna, and Aleksandr. Brother of Gerald (Lisa) Jajowka and Anita (John) Coon. Preceded in death by his parents John and Loretta Jajowka.

Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Larry served in the United States Coast Guard for over 40 years. He was a member of the Griffith Fire Department for 30 years and served as a soccer coach in Griffith for many years. As he was known, "Uncle Lar", was an EMT for Superior Ambulance for 30 years and was also a foster parent for Catholic Family Services for over 20 foster children. Memorial contributions may be given to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund or Humane Society.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.