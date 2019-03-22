Lawrence "Larry" E. Juzwicki

HOBART, IN - Lawrence "Larry" E. Juzwicki, age 68, of Hobart, passed away March 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1969. Larry served his country in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973 and served as a Hobart police officer for 27 years, holding many ranks including Chief of Police, while also earning his degree from Indiana University Northwest. He served as Director of School Safety and Security for both Merrillville Community Schools and later for the School City of Hobart. Larry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Juzwicki and Elizabeth Grant. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rebecca; daughters, Kacey (Brock) Allen, Kyle (Glenn) Bultema, Kelly (Colin) McDonald; brother, John (Rose) Juzwicki; grandchildren, Chandler and Cooper Allen, Bella, Reid and Charley Bultema; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for Larry will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS (HOBART). Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com