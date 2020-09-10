1/1
Lawrence James Friday
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence James Friday

PORTAGE, IN -

Lawrence James Friday, age 81 of Portage, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1939 in St. Marys, PA to Stafford and Rose (Petrucelli) Friday.

Lawrence graduated from Huston Township High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in September of 1962. Lawrence retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. in 2002.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 58 years, Madeline Carol Friday; son, Michael E. (Rosamaria) Friday; daughter, Julie Blakely (Paul Shafer); grandchildren, Nicholas Friday, Amy (Sean) McGhie, Derek Friday, Timothy (Samantha) Blakely; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Maeve McGhie; siblings, Stafford (Mary Ann) Friday, Edith Powell, Jean (Richard dec.) Szuba, Kathy (Alva Miller) Friday; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stafford J. Friday; mother, Rose M. Friday; and his brothers, George (Ginger) Friday and Francis Friday.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. He placed at rest at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342.

Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved