Lawrence Joseph Faitak

CHESTERTON - Lawrence Joseph Faitak, age 82 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Chesterton, IN. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Gary, IN to Joseph and Susanna (Roth) Faitak.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Rose (Vernia) Faitak; sons: David (Donna) Faitak, Joseph (Melissa) Faitak; brother, Fredrick (Glenda) Faitak; grandchildren: David J. Faitak, Andrew Keil, Tiffany (Ivan) Martinez, Emily (Jeremy) Weller, Abby Faitak and Cassie Faitak; great-granddaughters: Alice Weller and Mia Martinez; brother and sister-in-laws: Henry and Barbara Vernia and Carlo and Maryann Vernia and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Roth.

Lawrence graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1956. He was a member of the United States National Guard, 113th Engineers and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. On April 4, 1959 he married the love of his life, Rose at St. Mark's Church in Gary, IN. Lawrence retired from Bethlehem Steel after many years of service as a Mechanical Engineer. He was also a member of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, Master of Harmony Barbershop chorus, Golden Fingers Ukulele Group, Chesterton Art Center, Gary Sportsmen Club Gold Card Member, St. Patrick Church Choir, past choir member at Blessed Sacrament and St. Mark's. Lawrence was secretary for nine years of the Dunes Golf Association and a member of the Old Geezer's Golf Group. Larry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church will be private. Burial to take place at Calumet Park Cemetery. You may leave online condolences to the family at ee-fh.com