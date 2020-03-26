Lawrence K. Davis, Sr.

GARY, IN - Lawrence K. Davis Sr., age 69 of Gary, passed away on Tuesday March 24 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti LeJeune; children: Sherri (Michael) DeMoss, Michael (Holly) Davis, Lawrence (Sarah) Davis Jr., and Emily (Shannon) Davis; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and brothers: David Davis, Albert Davis, and Dennis Davis.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Cora Davis; sisters: Pearl, and Deborah; and brother Robert Davis.

Cremation was chosen and all services will be private.

Lawrence was an Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from DHL as a driver. Lawrence was an avid bowler and was inducted into the USBS Bowling Hall of Fame in 2019. Lawrence enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all those that knew him.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.