Lawrence "Larry" P. Lawrence

HAMMOND, IN - Lawrence "Larry" P. Lawrence, age 75, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband to Trisa L. Lawrence nee Edmond. Loving father of Robert (Jenny) Lawrence, Dawn (Daniel) Lawrence Angulo and loving stepfather to Shalanda Grabos. Cherished brother of Elizabeth, Arlene, Connie and Joseph. Proud grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of nine. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as Uncle Lucky. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Margaret C. Lawrence nee Norcross, children Lawrence P. Lawrence, Jr. and Brian V. Lawrence, parents Michael and Ann Lawrence and his siblings, Carol, Christopher and Michael.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and later in the U.S. Navy Reserves with which he served as a Seabee during Operation Desert Storm. Larry was loved and will be missed by many. Internment will be private and a memorial will be planned at a later date.