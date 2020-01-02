Lawrence "Larry" P. Miller

HAMMOND, IN - Lawrence "Larry" P. Miller, age 79, of Hammond and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years to Roberta "Bobbie" Miller nee Stillman. Loving father of Melanie (Howard) Miller-Silver. Proud grandfather of Stephen Silver and David Silver. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Margaret Miller, and his sister Marilyn (late George) Baecker. Larry retired from the Chicago Police Department 17th and 20th District and later from Klein Tools. He enjoyed photography, hunting, auto repair, and was an ASE Certified Mechanic. Larry looks forward to be reunited with his hunting buddy Pepper, his English Springer Spaniel and his Maine Coon cat Baby. Larry was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Larry's life on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.