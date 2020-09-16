1/
Lawrence "Larry" Salmon
1952 - 2020
Lawrence (Larry) Salmon

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Lawrence (Larry) Salmon 68, of West Palm Beach FL passed away September 5, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center from cardiac arrest. Born in East Chicago IN. on March 24, 1952 to Charles and Lucille (Kiernan) Salmon.

Larry was a graduate of Donald E. Gavit HS and was retired from the Heating/AC trade. He was a long time resident of Hammond and Hebron IN. before moving to Florida 15 years ago.?

Welcomed into Heaven by his parents and brother Kevin Salmon. Living siblings, brother Jim Salmon and sisters Evelyn (Leo) Ambre and Nanci Salmon. Children with former spouse Linda (Hershey) Nine include daughters Stacey (Tim) Crisp, Laura (Andy) Ballard and son Kyle (Adriana) Salmon. Larry lived for his grandkids, truly his joy. Grandchildren: Alex, Joshua, Ellie, Taylor, Dalton, Payton, Isabella and Ryan. Spending time with Dalton was special for not only did they share the same birthday, they had a very close bond. Andy Ballard was a very good friend. Also many fond memories were made with DeeDee (Dinga) Brooks as well as extended family, friends and neighbors. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Cubs. His children have many fond memories of him coaching their little league teams and being a dedicated fan of their adult softball teams. He loved TV Land and his daily newspaper. He always had a witty comment or joke to keep those around him laughing.

In keeping with Larry's wishes, there will be no service and a celebratory gathering will be at a later date.



Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
