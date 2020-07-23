Lawrence Sterling

PHOENIX, AZ -

Lawrence Sterling of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Hammond, Chicago and Munster, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 of COVID-19.

A virtual memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Join us at GatheringUs.com and enter Lawrence Sterling in the search section.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held in the Munster/Lansing area at a later date.Lawrence Bernard Sterling was born February 3, 1945, in Hammond, IN to Charles and Virginia (Schumm ) Sterling. He grew up in Hammond and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1963. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968; after basic training at Ft. Polk, LA., he was stationed as a medic in Hawaii.

He graduated from the American Academy of Medical Technology in Chicago and worked as a medical technician for many years at Chicago Osteopathic and Michael Reese hospitals. Larry married Stephanie Haney on May 28, 1978, in Chicago. After living in Chicago for many years, they moved to Munster, where he served on the board of their Harrison Avenue condominium. They relocated to Phoenix in 2019.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie; sons Trehn Hazelwood and Steven Sterling; grandchildren Brandon, Davon, Maddux and Skylar. Also surviving are two sisters: Margaret Evans of Lansing, IL., and Catherine (late Ollie) Redden of Edina, MN; three brothers: Charles (Marilynn) of Kimball, MN; Daniel of Schererville, IN., and Joseph (Kathleen) of Des Plaines, IL, ; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Virginia Sterling and brother-in-law Ollie Redden.

Larry was a loving husband to Stephanie for 42 years and a wonderful father to Trehn and Steven. He was quiet, patient, hardworking, loyal and a man of integrity. He was a student of history and enjoyed watching the History Channel. He liked Pepsi, Trivial Pursuit, the White Sox, the Supremes, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. We will miss him and will treasure the great memories we had together.