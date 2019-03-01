Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence T. "Larry" Kruchowski.

Lawrence "Larry" R. Kruchowski

DeMOTTE, IN -

Lawrence "Larry" T. Kruchowski, age 83 of DeMotte, passed away at Aperion Care Center on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born April 25, 1935 in East Chicago, IN the son of Frank and Pearl Kruchowski. Larry graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1953. In 1957, he married Irene Kula, who preceded him in death on November 6, 2006.

Larry was a crane operator at Inland Steel. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 1010 of Hammond, IN and served as a griever.

Larry is survived by his children: Timothy L. (Lorene) Kruchowski of DeMotte, IN; Patrick A. (Kristina) Kruchowski of Alaska; and five grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Joann Passales. Larry's wishes were to be cremated and the family has entrusted JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE with those arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Jasper County Animal Shelter. To share a memory with the Kruchowski family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.