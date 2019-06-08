Lawrence Van Loon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Van Loon.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence S. Van Loon

Larry Van Loon was a graduate of Hobart H.S. and Purdue Univ. He was an Electronics Engineer, retired from Argonne Nat'l. Labs and Honeywell.

A self-taught Amateur Radio Operator-W9YRZ, avid fisherman, SCUBA diver and published writer are a few of his many accomplishments.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Van Loon; his wife, Janet (Lute) Van Loon and grandson, Jacob Bowen.

He is survived by his children Julie Bowen, Diane Tucker and Brian Van Loon; six grandchildren Josh, Erin, Katy, Andrew, Henry and Samuel; six great-grandchildren; and his siblings Pat Criswell, Bev Morris and Jack Van Loon.

Larry's final wishes were for no services. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of the Valley, 1501 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014.
Published in The Times on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.