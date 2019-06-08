Lawrence S. Van Loon

Larry Van Loon was a graduate of Hobart H.S. and Purdue Univ. He was an Electronics Engineer, retired from Argonne Nat'l. Labs and Honeywell.

A self-taught Amateur Radio Operator-W9YRZ, avid fisherman, SCUBA diver and published writer are a few of his many accomplishments.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Van Loon; his wife, Janet (Lute) Van Loon and grandson, Jacob Bowen.

He is survived by his children Julie Bowen, Diane Tucker and Brian Van Loon; six grandchildren Josh, Erin, Katy, Andrew, Henry and Samuel; six great-grandchildren; and his siblings Pat Criswell, Bev Morris and Jack Van Loon.

Larry's final wishes were for no services. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of the Valley, 1501 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014.