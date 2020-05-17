Leah Anderson
Leah Anderson FT. MEYERS, FL - Leah Anderson, age 80 of Ft. Meyers, FL, formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away on December 31, 2019. Leah was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law: Jeane (Vern) Segert and her parents: Elmer and Venita Anderson. She is survived by her two nephews: Ron Segert and Bob (Lisa) Segert; her niece Cindy (Tom) Schoon; and her best friend Shirley Segert. Leah grew up in Crown Point, IN and graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1957. She was very involved in high school athletics and earned two GAA's (Girl's Athletic Assoc) Letter Sweaters. She worked several years at Chicago Title Co. and for First American Title. Private services were held for her family and she was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
