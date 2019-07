Leah Louise Loerch Umberger

April 14, 1954 - July 19, 2019

A loving and encouraging wife. An unbelievable, selfless, nurturing and adventurous mother and grandmother. A faithful and understanding sister and daughter. Friend to all that knew her. Congratulations on a life well lived.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please make all offerings to the Lux Center for the Arts.