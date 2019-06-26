Leander Ervin

Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May prayer comfort you in this..."
    - Walter
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mizpah SDA Church
2350 Jefferson Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mizpah SDA Church
2350 Jefferson Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilmount Cemetery
Kilmichael, MS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leander Ervin

GARY, IN - Leander Ervin, age 63, of Gary passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mizpah SDA Church, 2350 Jefferson Street, Gary, Dr. Leroy Coleman, Pastor. Dr. P.C. Willie, Jr. officiating. Interment Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Wilmount Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mizpah SDA Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ervin family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.