GARY, IN - Leander Ervin, age 63, of Gary passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mizpah SDA Church, 2350 Jefferson Street, Gary, Dr. Leroy Coleman, Pastor. Dr. P.C. Willis, Jr. officiating. Interment Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Wilmount Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mizpah SDA Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

