Lee Abbott
1950 - 2020
CROWN POINT, IN - Lee Abbott, age 70 of Crown Point, IN, passed away June 25, 2020. Lee was born April 17, 1950 in Colfax, WA. Lee was married to Joyce (Quanstrom) on August 18, 1972. They loved and served one another and their family for 47 years. Lee's sons were a primary focus of his life and he counted it a privilege to raise his boys. As the boys married, Lee's role as father expanded to include their wives as his daughters. Lee thoroughly enjoyed being a grandpa. He was an outdoorsman at heart and especially loved duck hunting. He also enjoyed watching and playing sports with family.

Lee worked for Amoco/BP for over 30 years, spending much of that time at the refinery in Whiting. He took great pride in his work and developed life-long friendships there. Lee was an incredible vocalist who enjoyed singing with Joyce as his favorite accompanist. He was very active in the life of his church, serving others with kindness and peace. Lee is survived by his wife, Joyce, two sons, Stephen (Stephanie), James (Elisa), and six loving grandchildren.

Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with private arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
June 27, 2020
My condolences to the Abbott family! A man with a heart of gold and a smile to go with it! Rest In Peace Lee!
George Fedak
