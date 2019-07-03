Lee Nedreau, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Lee Nedreau, Jr., 45, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Sandy Nedreau, and is survived by his father Lee Nedreau, Sr.; sisters Lynette Nedreau Collins (Larry), JoAnn Nedreau Bachan (Tom); nieces Christina, Callie and Alice and Nephews John and Chance. Lee was the most kind hearted and helpful person to everyone he ever met. He always went out of his way to help anyone that asked for it. He was active at Griffith Lutheran Church and volunteered for both Franciscan Hospital in Munster and the Restore in Griffith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319. Pastor Freda Scales officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. He also spent a lot of time at Omni Health where he had worked diligently to lose over 300 lbs, participating in many 5k walk/runs. He loved mowing grass to help people and working on lawn mowers with his dad. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved and knew him. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.

