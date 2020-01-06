LeeAnn S. Baird (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
218 N College St
Rockville, IN
47872
(765)-569-5222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Rockville
250 South US 41
Rockville, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Rockville
1250 South US 41
Rockville, IN
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Cemetery
Schererville, IN
LeeAnn S. Baird

ROCKVILLE, IN - LeeAnn S. Baird, 81, of Rockville, Indiana passed away Friday January 3, 2020 in Union Hospital - Clinton. She was born January 19, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana, daughter of Alan Morris Miller and Theresa Helen ( Hildebrandt ) Miller. She married William A. Baird on October 5, 1957, he preceded her in death on April 12, 2017. She was preceded by her parents and brother LeRoy Miller.

She enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden. She attended the First Baptist Church of Rockville. She loved feeding birds. She was a children's reading tutor in Crown Point School. She was a great cook and loving mother.

LeeAnn is survived by four sons: Kenneth W. (Patti) Baird, Dennis A. Baird, Michael L. Baird, and Glenn M. (Rachel) Baird; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Miller, and sister, Theresa Layden.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Rockville, 1250 South US 41, Rockville, IN 47872 with a 5:00 PM funeral service with Pastor Garry Jones officiating. Burial will be 1:00 PM EST Friday, January 10 in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, Indiana. Care and arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home in Rockville.
Published in The Times on Jan. 6, 2020
