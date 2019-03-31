Leila M. Morrison (nee Bertin)

ST. JOHN, IN - Leila M. Morrison (nee Bertin) age 91, late of St. John formerly of Hammond, passed away March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of Bob Morrison, Rick (Beth) Morrison, and Cindy Duran. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Lauren, and Briana Morrison, Matt (Stephanie) and Brad Duran, Tyler, Emily, and Abby Morrison. Cherished great grandmother of Scarlett Duran. Dearest sister of the late Clarence "Bud" (late Patricia) Bertin.

Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41icker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Shiner's Hospital in Leila's name.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.