Lela Mae Greene (nee Collins)

FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lela Mae Greene (nee Collins) was born November 4, 1923 in Somerville, AL. The daughter of George and Dozie Collins (Sweeney). Lela was one of five siblings; however, she was adopted with her sister Frances by James and Lula Kirby at a young age. The two sisters formed a special bond that lasted a lifetime. They worked in the Kirby family grocery store that featured a soda fountain and jukebox which attracted service members from the local army base. She met James E. Greene while working in the store, and their love bloomed over a series of secret letters sent and received through Lindsey Barnes. James proposed in a letter sent from Germany before being severely injured in the war. They eloped when he returned and would go on to settle in Cedar Lake, IN, where they raised two children; Ronald and Janice. They also raised their granddaughter Lisa Greene as their own.

Lela had a booth at Uncle John's Flea Market in Cedar Lake, IN, for decades and loved her flea market family. She could often be found standing outside of her booth greeting and chatting with shoppers and fellow sellers. At home, (after she was satisfied that everyone had-without a doubt-enough to eat) she enjoyed watching WWF wrestling and reading the paper from her favorite chair. Lela and James also had a camper that they used to drive throughout the midwest and south visiting family and taking grandchildren on camping adventures. Lela and James were dedicated members of the Free Holiness Church in Crown Point, IN. Lela remained devoted to her faith throughout her life.

Lela spent the last few years of her life surrounded by love in the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Wilmington, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband James, granddaughter Lisa, and siblings. Somewhere, they are all together in that camper, driving into the sunset on another adventure.

Lela is survived by her daughter, Janice (Thomas English), her son James Ronald (Mary), four grandchildren and seven grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Burdan Funeral Home 12901 Wicker Ave Cedar Lake . The viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Frank Duvall officiating. Interment will follow at German Methodist Cemetery, Cedar Lake. www.burdanfuneralhome.com