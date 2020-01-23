Leland "Lee" Louis Moellering

DYER, IN - Leland "Lee" Louis Moellering, age 79, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a bout of pneumonia. Born in Swea City, IA, Lee lived there until joining the Army in 1960. Stationed in Heidelberg at the US Army headquarters during the Berlin Crisis of 1961, he attained the rank of Sergeant E5. After the Army, he worked for the railroad in New York City before moving first to Montgomery, IL Harbor Belt Railroad. Retiring in 2002, Lee and his wife Lonna traveled the country. One of Lee's favorite pastimes was sitting in his front yard, under the shade of an oak tree, drinking Canadian Club, smoking a cigar, and talking about working on the farm as a youth, or life in the Army.

Lee enjoyed going out to eat, watching the Bears and the Bulls, and had a huge sweet tooth. He was a very generous man who had a good sense of humor, was a devoted husband, and loved his kids and grandkids very much. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father Fred and mother Laura. He is survived by his wife Lonna (Boyce), sister Lauraine (Truman) Norby, brother Paul (Janet) Moellering, daughter Sheri (Ryan) Stark grandkids Kyle and Natalie, son Jason Moellering and grandson Tyler.

Memorial service at Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church Street in Dyer on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. www.fagenmiller.com