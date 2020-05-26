Lenard Swain "Sonny" LaCoss
1941 - 2020
Lenard Swain "Sonny" LaCoss HOBART, IN - Lenard Swain "Sonny" LaCoss, age 78 of Hobart went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2020. He was born in Walnut Ridge Arkansas on June 14, 1941 to the late Clarence Lenard and Kathleen M. (nee Jones) LaCoss. He married the love of his life, Georgia Moore on June 18, 1963. Lenard grew up in Lake Station, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He was a member and usher at Living Hope Church. He worked at U.S, Steel Tube Works for three years then worked at Ford Stamping Plant, where he retired after 38 yrs. in 2005. Lenard was a past volunteer at Independence Hill Fire Department in Merrillville for five years. He loved the Cubs, LA Rams and working around the house. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Georgia LaCoss; two sons, Jeff (Cathy) LaCoss, Brad (Kathy) LaCoss; daughter, Julie (Jeff Rochowiak) Chandler; grandchildren: Tyler, Angelica, Taylor, Mathew , Andrew and Evan; three brothers: Terry (Diane) LaCoss and Ronnie (Guylene) LaCoss and Tim LaCoss; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sandra K. LaCoss and Sue (Bruce) Granzow. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. Merrillville Indiana. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
MAY
27
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Living Hope Church
MAY
27
Burial
02:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Cemetery
May 24, 2020
There are many memories I have of Sonny and the times our families spent together. He was considered by my father as his best friend and I'm sure they will have many more good times in heaven. He will be missed.
Cori O'Saben
Friend
May 24, 2020
Jeff, Cathy and family. Our hearts are saddened for your loss. May you know that you have friends who are holding you up in prayer at this difficult time. Leonard was a great man of God and everyone who knew him knew how much he loves his family. May you find comfort in knowing He is now resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior. We love you guys!
Russ & Cheryl Sims
Friend
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dave Hiestand
