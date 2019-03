Lendal Larry Hanaway

HEBRON, IN - Lendal Larry Hanaway, age 78, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Hospital on Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Hoover) of 55 years; two children: Brenda (Virgil) Clary and Alan (Debbie) Hanaway; three grandsons: David Penfold, Cody (Fiance Allison) Penfold, and Bryce Hanaway; one granddaughter: Jordan (Fiance Damon) Hanaway; three sisters: Maxine Palmer, Iona Twa, and Carol Zachary; and three brothers: Dean (Judy), Bruce (Sheryl), and Norm Hanaway. Lendal was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Dwane and Dale Hanaway.

He was born on April 1, 1940, in Hebron, IN, to Alfred and Joanna Hanaway and was a graduate of Hebron High School Class of 1959. Lendal was a mechanic in the 84" Hot Strip Mill at U.S. Steel for 33 years. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. Lendal was a great husband and best-friend, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He didn't know a stranger. His love for his family and fur baby, Shadow, was evident. He will be remembered by his love, humor, and willingness to always help. His legacy will continue to live on through his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Geisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hebron, IN at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: , or the .