Leo "Gene" Burke

VALPARAISO, IN - Leo "Gene" Burke of Valparaiso, 86, passed away at 1:14 a.m. on December 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN.

Gene was born in Leslie, West Virginia on January 29, 1933 to Hilary Wise Burke and Marguerete Pearl Osborn. He married Rita (Friedrich) Burke on July 4, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Merrillville, and she preceded him in death on November 8, 1996.

He was a coal miner in West Virginia before moving to Northwest Indiana and served in the Marine Corps. during the Korean War. After his service, he worked with the Indiana State Police. He and Rita founded Burke's Lawn and Garden Equipment in 1963. The business is currently owned and operated by Gene's son, Dave, and Dave's wife, Linda.

Gene enjoyed snowmobiling in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and Michigan and frequently vacationed in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He also enjoyed playing cards. He was a proud veteran and avid fan of the Blue Angels.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso where he volunteered as an usher for many years.

He is survived by his three children, Kathleen Burke-McCaskey (Michelle) of Lake Villa, Illinois, James Burke of Michigan City and Dave Burke (Linda) of Valparaiso; four grandchildren; three brothers, Hillary Jack Burke (Rosemary, deceased) of Louisiana, Robert Burke (Judith) of Syracuse and Joe Burke (Judy) of Portage; one sister, Sherry Abrahamson (Sheldon) of California; and two sisters-in-law, Frankie Cutright of Hobart and Shirlene Burke of Crown Point.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Burke (Marie), John Burke, and Gerald Burke; and three sisters, June Gasper (Fred), Kista Elliott and Mary Williams (Ray).

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso and from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church with burial at St. Paul Cemetery. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana Chapter of or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219)-462-3125.