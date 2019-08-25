Leo Kleine

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Leo Kleine passed away April 1, 2019. He was born August 1, 1920 to Frank and Clara (Weis) Kleine. He is survived by six children: Francis (Roxanne), Thomas (Rusty), Robert (Cheryl), Donald (Christina), Susan (Kleine) Casey, and Paul (Rose); four stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, eight step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives: Janet (Fedler) and Mae (Lucas); siblings: Lawrence, Cecilia, Marie, Agnes, Leonilda and Edward; step son: David. Since his death, sister Elizabeth and son in law Michael have passed.

Friends may visit with the family Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holy Name Church in Cedar Lake, IN from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery.

Leo loved his family and friends. He was born and died at 12719 Calumet Avenue. He was a member of Holy Name Church. He loved farming and God. He was lovingly known to all as Uncle Leo or Grandpa Leo to the people of Brunswick.

