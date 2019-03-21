Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Charles Samuel Jr..

Leon Charles Samuel, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Leon Charles Samuel, Jr., age 84 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home.

Survivors three children, Lola Samuel-Douglas, Michael (Diane) Samuel and Karl (Terra) Samuel; eight grandchildren, Mia (Algerron), Raven, Diamond, Jaide, Michael II, Fred, Lauryn and Morgan; four great grandchildren; one sister, Delores (Nathaniel Sr.) Deloney and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley and daughter, Karen Samuel.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. James Hunter, Pastor. Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Mr. Samuel was retired from Inland Steel.

