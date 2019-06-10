Leon J. Dourlet

VALPARAISO, IN - Leon J. Dourlet, 82, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away from a recently diagnosed cancer at 7:27 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and six children, all of whom provided full time care in his final days. Married to his beloved wife Peggy on January 9, 1960, he was the father of seven, grandfather of nineteen, and great-grandfather of four. Leon was fiercely loyal to his wife and family. There was nothing he would not do for family or those lucky enough to be his friends.

Leon was born February 14, 1937 in Chicago to Leon and Marion (Cleary) Dourlet. He lived a full life, balancing his love of family, his faith and his work life. He enjoyed a long career as a carpenter and Construction Superintendent. Leon was a faithful Catholic his entire life and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Leon was a talented woodworker and a member of NWI Woodworkers Association. His solidly and lovingly built furniture, which he shared with many, reflected his personal character. Leon also enjoyed fishing, nature, swimming and collegiate wrestling. A fun-loving and generous man, Leon will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Peggy Brennan, Leon's wife of more than 59 years survives, along with their children: Theresa (William) Schlender, and their children Gregory (Samantha Skinner, and granddaughters Adonia and Sebastiana), Brian, and Michelle of Chesterton, IN; Jacqueline (Daniel) Drew, and their children Brennan, Connor, Patrick, Maura, Emmett, and Evan of Clarendon Hills, IL; Charles (Katherine Elliott) Dourlet of Farmer City, IL; Suzanne (John) Molchin, and their children Jonathon (Mallory Hagland, and grandson Kayden), Christina (Tyler Sharp, and granddaughter Juniper), and Michael of New Lenox, IL; Leona (Theodore) Glotzbach, and their children Giselle, Madeline, Shea, and Lucas of Lemont, IL; and Roger (Jill Gorcyca) Dourlet, and their children Gabrielle, Declan, and Brenna of Riverside, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his infant son, Jerome Paul Dourlet.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of North West Indiana, or Misericordia of Chicago (www.misericordia.com). MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN is handling arrangements and coordinating memorials.

