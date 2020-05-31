Leon J. Natonek FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY/ROSELAND, IL - Leon J. Natonek, age 92, formerly of Calumet City and Roseland, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise nee Beemsterboer; devoted father of Nancy A. (late Robert) Olson, and Laurie Maggie (Edward J. Pepper-Mae) Mae; proud grandfather of Joseph Henry and Leon Gunther; loving great grandfather of Olivia and Tyler Henry; dear brother of Veronica (late Jerome) Marcec, Joaan (late Matthew) Steven, the late Alfred, Irene (late Richard) Young, and Arthur Natonek; kind brother-in-law of Katherine (late Phillip) Sheridan, Theodore (Dorothy) Beemsterboer and Simon (Marie) Beemsterboer. Retired Truck Driver for George J. Beemsterboer. Member of Teamsters Local #142. Parishioner of St. Mary / Queen of Apostle Catholic Church since 1968. Life Member of Gen. T. Kosciuszko Post 30 Roseland. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town, Paralyzed Veterans of America or Bethesda Lutheran Community. Arrangements entrusted to to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.