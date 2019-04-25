Leon "Bim" Koselke

WANATAH, IN - Leon "Bim" Koselke, 67 of Wanatah, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born March 8, 1952 in Valparaiso to Eugene and Margaret (Levandoski) Koselke. Bim enjoyed playing mushball, golfing, and bowling. Bim will be missed by all who knew him, whether it was seeing him parked in the outfield of a local baseball game, his favorite lunch spot, or any back road between Wanatah and LaCrosse while playing his dashboard piano, this place won't be the same without him.

Bim is survived by his children: Leslie (Christopher) Garwood of LaCrosse, Gregory (Valerie) Koselke of Pasadena, CA, Jacqueline (Brian) Donohue of Homewood, IL; grandchildren: Claire, Benjamin, Cora, Josephine, Arthur; brother, LeRoy "Doc" Koselke; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Leonard, Lyle, and Lester "George" Koselke.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM, Fr. Rich Kozak officiating.