Rev. Leon L. Webb

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rev. Leon L. Webb age 75 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Munster Med Inn in Munster.

Survivors: wife, Yvette Webb of East Chicago; two sons, Tiyon Holmes of Indianapolis and Deshawn of Mt. Vernon, IL; one grandson, Elijah Holmes of Indianapolis; three brothers, David, George Jr (Lillian) and James (Glenda); two sisters, Karolyn (Robert) and Charlotte; mother-in-law, Violet Donner of East Chicago; four sisters-in-law, Erma Browder, Suzette (William) Elder, Bernita Hilliard all of East Chicago, Jacelene Donner of Inglewood, CA.; special friends, Jessie Edmond of Gary and Rev. Brian Henderson of Hessville and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago, Rev. Dr. Charles Thompson, Pastor, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Webb was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from LTV Steel. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Webb family during their time of loss.