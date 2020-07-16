Leon M. Repay

HAMMOND/ROBERTSDALE, IN - Leon M. Repay, 66 of the Robertsdale Neighborhood of Hammond, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital, Hammond. He was the beloved son of the late John M. and Anna Mae (Terry) Repay and was also preceded in death by his brother, John T. Repay. He is survived by "his children" Elizabeth (fiancée, Brian Rundlett) Repay, John (Chelsea) Repay, Rick (Kassy) Repay and Andrew (Catherine) Repay; step nephews, Leon, Billy, Shannon and Tracy Morris; special great niece and nephew, Sara and Matthew Kenealy; many other great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Leon will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00pm at the Forsythe Park Pavilion, Robertsdale (119th Street entrance). There was no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. Leon Repay was born on September 22, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1971. An employee of the City of Hammond, Leon was a building engineer at the Hammond Civic Center for decades and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 399. He loved politics and was a Hammond Democratic Precinct Committeeman representing Hammond 1-3 for decades, he was very devoted to the party. He was a member of the Sokol Club, the Elks Club, Amvets and was active with the Woodmar Little League and Hessville Viper banquets. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed camping in Savanah, Illinois. Devoted to his family and friends, Leon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hammond Democratic Precinct Organization, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.