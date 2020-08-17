1/
Leona B. Rauen
1925 - 2020
WANATAH - Leona B. Rauen, 95, of Wanatah passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1925 to Edwin and Nina (Sims) Benkie and graduated from Wanatah High School. Leona was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She would help on the Benkie family berry farm during the summer season, but always considered her role as a wife and mother to be her chosen vocation. The gaggle of grandchildren that always seemed to consider her house their second home were always passionately welcomed. She excelled at card games of all kinds, painting, arts and crafts, crocheting, flower gardening and every manner of tasks associated with rural life. Her abundance of life was never wasted, embracing every moment with faith in God with her family and friends.

On July 14, 1943 she married Irvan G. Rauen who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include their children: Judy Shireman, Sharon Mattox, Linda (Steve) Mattox and Vernon (Barbara) Rauen all of Wanatah; brother, Gerald (Carol) Benkie of Valparaiso, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Bernell and Howard Benkie; her son-in-law, Donald Shireman and grandson-in-law, Mike McArdle .

A private family service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial following at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Due to allergens the family requests that no flowers be sent as memorials. Donations may be made in Leona's name to the church.



Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
