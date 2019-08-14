Leona G. Stockman

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Leona G. Stockman, 96, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Zionsville Meadows.

She was born November 2, 1922 in Hebron, IN, to the late Julius E. and Rosa Jane (Jordan) Patrick. She graduated from Kouts High School. She worked in central supply for Porter Memorial Hospital. On July 4, 1953 she married Harry A. Stockman in Hebron. He preceded her in death in 1979.

Leona was a member of Hebron Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus and playing bingo at the senior center in Hebron.

She is survived by her children: Walter (Angie) Selby of Plymouth, Doris McCarty of Lafayette, and Ed (Paula) Stockman of Zionsville; son-in-law Dan Whitler of Lafayette and daughter-in-law Elaine Stockman of AL. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with her husband Harry, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Pat Whitler, son Jack Stockman and 14 brothers and sisters. A private burial in Hebron Cemetery to be scheduled at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.