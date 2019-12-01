Leona Louise Curtis

BOONE GROVE - Leona Louise Curtis, 97 of Boone Grove, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born January 5, 1922 in Valparaiso to Joseph and Helen (Christianson) Dahl. Leona graduated from Kouts High School and had attended Salem Methodist Church in Hebron. Leona will be fondly remembered as a resilient woman, who was an excellent and loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

On March 14, 1942 in Fayetteville, NC, Leona married Roy L. Curtis, who preceded her in death in 2004. She is survived by their children: Steven (Karen) Curtis of Valparaiso, Rhonda Curtis of Boone Grove, Loren (Becky) Curtis of Demotte; grandchildren: Jessica, Amanda, Carrie, Meagan, Craig, Brian; great grandchildren: Chasity, Madaline, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two daughters: Sharon and Kathleen Curtis.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, private burial of ashes will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.