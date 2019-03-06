Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Lucille (Reiff) Levin.

Leona Lucille Levin (nee Reiff)

MUNSTER, IN - Leona Lucille Levin (nee Reiff) age 99 of Munster (formerly of Whiting), passed away on March 3, 2019. Mrs. Levin was preceded in death by her husband Harry Levin of Whiting.

She is survived by her three sons, Leslie Levin and Tracy Levin of El Paso, TX, and Daniel (Beth) Levin of Glenview, IL and three grandchildren Hope Levin, Anthony Reyes, and Adriana Reyes.

Memorial services will be held Sunday March 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Rabbi Leonard Zukrow officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Private burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

Mrs. Levin was born in Newark, NJ. She was a member of B'nai Judah synagogue in Whiting, Temple Beth El in Munster, the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, and the Council of Jewish Women. She was a life member of Hadassah. She served as past president of the League of Women Voters, the Clark-Franklin Mothers' Club, the Hammond Clark PTA, and Friends of the Hammond Public Library. She was an active volunteer with the Rupp Branch Public Library, the Hammond Area Reading Council, the Whiting Community Showcase Theatre, and the Hammond Public Schools. For many years, Mrs. Levin worked in the Hammond Public Schools as a Title I reading para-professional and later as a library aide.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth El (Munster) or the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.