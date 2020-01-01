Leona Marie Cupka

HOBART, IN - Leona Marie Cupka, age 86, of Hobart, passed away December 30, 2019. She was the President of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association-Branch 289, Girl/Boy Scout Leader and Den Mother, past President, Treasurer, and Room Mother of St. Ann's Sodality. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, John Cupka; brother, Martin Sohovich; sister, Betty (late Carl) Yurechko. She is survived by her children: Stephen Cupka, John P. Cupka, Joseph Cupka, Lawrence Cupka, Mary Schafer, Joan (Steve) Lytle, Margaret Worley (Michael Owen); brother, Joseph Sohovich; sisters: Elaine (Martin) Ruzbasan , Mary (Don) Weber, Margaret (Bill) Wilson; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.