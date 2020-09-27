Leona "Inky" Salmon (nee Gish)

HAMMOND, IN - Leona "Inky" Salmon (nee Gish), age 75, of Hammond, IN, loved the Lord and was called home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. Leona was a Sunday School Teacher for 34 years at The First Assembly of God, now known as The Gate. She worked for many years at The Bread Basket and 12 years at Speedway. Leona was loved by so many and her smile and laugh were contagious. She was married to Donald Kern Salmon, who preceded her in death. They were married for 50 years. She loved camping, being with friends and family, and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Robert Gish and Ann Balas Gish and her brother, Calvin Gish. She is survived by her son, Adam Salmon of Florida and grandpuppy, Meatball and a special cousin/sister, Diane (Dale) DeWitt of Lucerne, IN. She had many cousins and several nieces and nephews that she enjoyed visiting. She loved spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will be family only and handled by SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gate Church would be appreciated. www.thegateonline.net