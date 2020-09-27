1/1
Leona "Inky" (Gish) Salmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leona "Inky" Salmon (nee Gish)

HAMMOND, IN - Leona "Inky" Salmon (nee Gish), age 75, of Hammond, IN, loved the Lord and was called home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. Leona was a Sunday School Teacher for 34 years at The First Assembly of God, now known as The Gate. She worked for many years at The Bread Basket and 12 years at Speedway. Leona was loved by so many and her smile and laugh were contagious. She was married to Donald Kern Salmon, who preceded her in death. They were married for 50 years. She loved camping, being with friends and family, and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Robert Gish and Ann Balas Gish and her brother, Calvin Gish. She is survived by her son, Adam Salmon of Florida and grandpuppy, Meatball and a special cousin/sister, Diane (Dale) DeWitt of Lucerne, IN. She had many cousins and several nieces and nephews that she enjoyed visiting. She loved spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will be family only and handled by SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gate Church would be appreciated. www.thegateonline.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 26, 2020
Leonna you were and inspiration to me and my family as we attened the Church together you were always there lifting us up and praying for us you will be dearly missed but now youRolland anx Cheryl are in the arms of Jesus
Ron and Cheryl Ritz
Friend
September 26, 2020
Leonna you were truly and inspiration to me and my family growing up in the church you will be dearly missed but now you are in the arms of Jesus and that is the best place to be love to the family your mom was a very special woman of GOD and never will be forgotten of her Christian walk and influence in every one who met Leonna love and prayers from thr Ritz family
Rolland and Cheryl Ritz Ritz
Friend
September 26, 2020
I just loved Leona. Her smile was infectious and I appreciated her concern and guidance through many of lives bumps in the road. I know there was a great crown of witnesses ready to usher you into the arms of Jesus.
Trudy Wasik
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
I loved her, she was a very good friend and second cousin. A gentle, caring person who LOVED to talk. She loved to help others. She will be missed.
Mary Fiedler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved