Leonard Ballas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Ballas.
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leonard Ballas

CROWN POINT, IN - Leonard Ballas, age 56, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Leonard is survived by his son, Nathan Ballas; grandchildren: Tristan and Wyatt Ballas; mother, Dorothy Ballas-Gunn; brothers: Larry and Louis Ballas; sisters: Lynn (Danny) Hall, Lori (Jeff) Powers, Leann (Tracy) Kesler and Lisa (Tom) Lukehart; and many nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Richard.

Leonard loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching football and loved to tell stories. Leonard worked for many years in concrete construction.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Lynn Gordon officiating.

Donations may be given in Leonard's name to the .

Visit Leonard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.