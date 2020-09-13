1/1
Leonard Davis Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard Davis Perkins

HOBART- Leonard Davis Perkins, 87, of Hobart passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by children: Donnie (Audrey) Perkins, Barbara (Carl) Bacon, Charles Perkins, Wanda Faye Shinault, Susan (Norman) Branford, Veronica (Melvin) Williams, Antonio Perkins, Rodney (Vonda) Perkins; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, R.T. and Annie Perkins.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from, 11:00 AM to 12noon at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue. East Chicago with graveside services immediately following at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Mr. Perkins was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Perkins family during their time of loss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
Fern Oaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved