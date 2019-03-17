Leonard F. Tomaszewski

GARY, IN - Leonard Tomaszewski, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernice S. Tomaszewski (Krawaczyk); children: Jerome F. (Fiancée Lori Raymond) Tomaszewski, John P. (Angela Comsa) Tomaszewski and James A. (Kelly Leyba) Tomaszewski; grandchildren: Christie, Jordan, Justin, Jensen, Karissa, Paige, Alexandra, Grace and Asher and seven great grandchildren. Leonard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his son, Joseph Tomaszewski and daughter, Joann Tomaszewski.

Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He went on to retire from U.S. Steel after 46-1/2 years of employment. He was a past member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retires (SOAR), Polish Roman Catholic Union, Polish National Alliance Silver Bell Club, Northwest Indiana community Action Corporation and past president of the U. S. Steel Workers Local Union 3061. Leonard was also a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member and devoted parishioner of the former Blessed Sacrament in Gary, IN and currently of St. Peter & Paul Catholic church.

Leonard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed exercising, watching the Chicago Cubs play and boating on Lake Michigan with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayers at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Missions (FRANCISCANMISSIONS.ORG) or to VNA Hospice (VNANWI.ORG) For information please call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com